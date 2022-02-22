Daily Dividend Report: TPX,HD,ALL,NEM,K

Tempur Sealy International, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on March 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 8, 2022. Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson commented, "Our balanced capital allocation strategy includes investing in our operations, declaring quarterly dividends, repurchasing shares, and on an opportunistic basis, acquiring businesses that enhance our global competitiveness. In the first quarter, our Board of Directors increased our quarterly dividend to $0.10, reflecting the Company's continued free cash flow growth and strong competitive position in the industry."

The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results. The Company today announced that its board of directors approved a 15 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.90 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $7.60 per share. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 10, 2022. This is the 140th consecutive quarter the Company has paid a cash dividend.

Allstate announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per outstanding common share, which is an increase of $0.04, or 4.9%, per share compared to last quarter. "Allstate continues to provide excellent cash returns to shareholders while simultaneously advancing our strategic priorities for the business. A higher dividend and the continued execution of the $5 billion share repurchase program previously authorized by our board demonstrate Allstate's ongoing commitment to return capital to shareholders," said Mario Rizzo, Allstate's Chief Financial Officer. "Over the past five years, Allstate has returned more than $13.7 billion to shareholders."

The Allstate quarterly dividend of $0.85 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock wil be payable in cash on April 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 28, 2022.

Newmont today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021, payable on March 24, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2022.

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on March 15, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date is February 28, 2022. This is the 389th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

