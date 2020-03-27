Daily Dividend Report: T,PWR,SAIC,AYI,AEO

The board of directors of AT&T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 a share on the company's common shares. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2020.

Quanta Services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable April 15, 2020, to stockholders of record on April 6, 2020.

The SAIC's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the Company's common stock payable on April 24, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 9, 2020. SAIC intends to continue paying dividends on a quarterly basis, although the declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.

The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 17, 2020.

American Eagle Outfitters announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1375 per share, marking the company's 63rd consecutive quarterly dividend. The $0.1375 dividend was declared on March 26, 2020 and is payable on May 14, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2020.

