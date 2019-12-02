Daily Dividend Report: TOWN, STC, NRO, PNBK

Hampton Roads based TowneBank (TOWN) announced that its Board of Directors on November 27, 2019 declared its fourth-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.18 per common share payable on January 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2019.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) announced that its Board of Directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter 2019, payable December 31, 2019, to common stockholders of record on December 13, 2019.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO) has announced a distribution declaration of $0.04 per share of common stock. The distribution announced today is payable on December 31, 2019, has a record date of December 16, 2019 and has an ex-date of December 13, 2019.

Patriot National Bancorp announced the declaration of its 9th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share. The record date for this quarterly dividend will be December 9, 2019, with a dividend payment date of December 19, 2019.

