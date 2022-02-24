Daily Dividend Report: TMO,TXT,BEN,AA,DE

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2022. This reflects a 15% increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.26.

The Board of Directors of Textron today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company's Common Stock. All dividends will be paid on April 1, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2022.

Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.29 per share payable on April 14, 2022 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on March 31, 2022. The quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents an approximately 4% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

Alcoa today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock, to be paid on March 24, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2022.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2022.

