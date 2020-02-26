Daily Dividend Report: TMO,SRE,DE,WH,PKG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on April 16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2020. This reflects a 16% increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.19.

Sempra Energy today announced that its board of directors has declared a $1.045 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable April 15, 2020, to common stock shareholders of record as of March 20, 2020. The declared quarterly dividend represents an 8% increase to the company's common stock dividend to $4.18 per share, on an annualized basis, from $3.87 per share in 2019. This is the 10th consecutive year that Sempra Energy has increased its common stock dividend. On average, the company has increased its dividend by more than 10% annually for the last decade.

The Deere Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share on common stock, payable May 8, 2020, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2020.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on its common stock, payable March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020. The cash dividend represents a 10% increase from the $0.29 per share quarterly dividend paid during 2019.

Packaging Corporation of America announced today that its Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020 with a payment date of April 15, 2020. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA's Board of Directors.

