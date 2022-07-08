Daily Dividend Report: TMO,EME,EFC,JBSS,PAA,PAGP

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that on July 7, 2022, its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 29, 2022 to stockholders of record as of July 18, 2022. EMCOR Group is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on August 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of July 29, 2022.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son today announced that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividendof $1.50 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock of the Company and $1.50 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company. In addition to the Special Dividend, the Board declared a regular annual cash dividend of $0.75 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock of the Company and $0.75 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company. The aggregate payment for both the Special Dividend and Annual Dividend will be approximately $26.0 million. The Special Dividend and the Annual Dividend will be paid on August 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022.

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings today announced their quarterly distributions with respect to the second quarter of 2022. PAA announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2175 per common unit, $0.87 per unit on an annualized basis, which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2022. PAGP announced a corresponding quarterly cash distribution of $0.2175 per Class A share, $0.87 per Class A share on an annualized basis, which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2022. Each of these distributions will be payable on August 12, 2022 to holders of record of each security at the close of business on July 29, 2022.

