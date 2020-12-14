Daily Dividend Report: T,MDT,WAB,GE,WU

The board of directors of AT&T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 a share on the company's common shares. The dividend is payable on Feb 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 11, 2021. The company expects to have the financial flexibility in 2021 to continue to invest in growth areas, sustain the dividend at current levels and focus on debt reduction.

The board of directors of Medtronic on Friday, December 11, 2020, approved the fiscal year 2021 third quarter cash dividend of $0.58 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in June 2020. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 43 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2020.

Wabtec announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 12 cents per share, payable on February 26, 2021 to holders of record on February 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable January 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 18, 2020.

Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per common share, payable December 31, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2020.

