Daily Dividend Report: TKR,YUM,AVB,VVV,EXR

The board of directors of Timken, a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today approved a four percent increase to the company's quarterly cash dividend, raising it to 29 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 3, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 24, 2020. This marks the 394th consecutive quarterly dividend paid on the common shares of the company since The Timken Company joined the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, one of the longest-running dividend records among NYSE-listed companies.

Yum! Brands Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed December 11, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2020.

AvalonBay Communities announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Common Stock dividend is $1.59 per share and is payable January 15, 2021 to all Common Stockholders of Record as of December 31, 2020.

Valvoline today announced that its board of directors increased the quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock by nearly 11 percent to $0.125 per share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share on the common stock of the Company for the fourth quarter 2020. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020.

