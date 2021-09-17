Daily Dividend Report: TJX,ROP,INTC,NUE,AMT

The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.26 per share payable December 2, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2021.

Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.5625 per share payable on October 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 6, 2021.

Intel today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3475 per share, $1.39 per share on an annual basis, on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on Nov. 7, 2021.

The board of directors of Nucor declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.405 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on November 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021 and is Nucor's 194th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

American Tower today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.31 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on October 15, 2021 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2021.

