The TJX Companies today announced that its Board of Directors has raised the amount of its quarterly dividend by 13% from the last dividend paid. The Board declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.295 per share, payable June 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 12, 2022.

On March 29, 2022, the Micron Technology Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable in cash on April 26, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 11, 2022.

SM Energytoday announces that its Board of Directors approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 6, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2022. The Company currently has approximately 121.9 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Gregory A. Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National, announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 3.27% based on the March 28, 2022 closing price of the Company's common stock at $48.93 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2022.

Omega Flex today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share payable on April 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 11, 2022. Kevin R. Hoben, the Company's chairman stated that: "The commitment of Omega Flex, Inc. to its shareholders is reflected in part by the payment of this regular quarterly dividend.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TJX,MU,SM,CAC,OFLX

