Daily Dividend Report: TJX,MSM,GWRS,CAC

The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.26 per share payable June 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 13, 2021.

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY, a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations products and services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.75 per share. The $0.75 dividend is payable on April 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2021. The ex-dividend date is April 12, 2021.

Global Water Resources, a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02434 per common share, an annualized amount of $0.29208 per share, which will be payable on April 30, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2021.

Gregory A. Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National, announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, an increase of $0.03 per share, or 9%. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 3.02% based on the March 29, 2021 closing price of the Company's common stock at $47.70 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2021.

