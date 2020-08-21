Daily Dividend Report: TIF,PXD,CTL,FL,LYB

The Board of Directors of Tiffany has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share of Common Stock. The dividend will be paid on October 13, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 21, 2020. Future dividends are subject to declaration by the directors.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share on Pioneer's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable October 14, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020.

CenturyLink today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 11, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 28, 2020.

Foot Locker announced today that the Board of Directors reinstated the quarterly dividend program and declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.15 per share, which will be payable on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 16, 2020.

LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced that it has declared a dividend of $1.05 per share, to be paid September 8, 2020 to shareholders of record August 31, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of August 28, 2020.

