THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its October 12, 2022 meeting, an increase in the amount of THOR's regular quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share from $0.43 per share, an increase of approximately 5%. The regular cash dividend is payable on November 9, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2022.

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 common stock dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2022.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared the 628th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.248 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.976 per share, is payable on November 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for November's dividend is October 31, 2022.

International Paper today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00 of the Company. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per ordinary share, or $2.68 annualized. The dividend is payable December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 2, 2022. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: THO,MET,O,IP,TT

