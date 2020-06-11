Daily Dividend Report: TGT,CAT,NLY,CSCO,ZBH

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of 68 cents per common share, a 3.0% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 66 cents. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 19, 2020. The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company's 212th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held. With the increase announced today, 2020 is on track to be the 49th consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.

The board of directors of Caterpillar voted today to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and three cents per share of common stock, payable on August 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2020. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher dividends to shareholders for 26 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management declared the second quarter 2020 common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. This dividend is payable July 31, 2020, to common shareholders of record on June 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2020.

Cisco announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share to be paid on July 22, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2020.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36 per common share was paid on April 22, 2020.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the second quarter of 2020. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on July 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 29, 2020.

