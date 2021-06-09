Daily Dividend Report: TGT,BEN,RCII,UNH,WFG

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per common share, a 32.4% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 68 cents. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 18, 2021. The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company's 216th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held. With the increase announced today, 2021 is on track to be the 50th consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.

Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.28 per share payable on July 15, 2021 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on June 30, 2021. The quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 4% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

Rent-A-Center announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on July 13, 2021 to the Company's common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 22, 2021.

UnitedHealth Group provided updates on its 2021 annual shareholder meeting and actions by its Board of Directors at its regular quarterly meeting. The Board authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.45 per share, to be paid June 29, 2021, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business June 21, 2021.

West Fraser Timber announced today an increase in the quarterly dividend to C$0.25 per share and an increase in the Company's authorization to purchase up to 9,582,470 of its Common shares. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.25 per share on the Common shares and the Class B Common shares in the capital of the Company, payable on July 6, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 21, 2021. This is an increase from the previous quarterly dividend of C$0.20 per share.

