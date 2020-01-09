Daily Dividend Report: TGT, EV, SKT, RESI, EFC

Target Corporation (TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of 66 cents per common share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 19, 2020.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable February 14, 2020, to shareholders of record on January 31, 2020.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.355 per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019. A cash dividend of $0.355 per share will be payable on February 14, 2020 to holders of record on January 31, 2020.

Front Yard Residential (RESI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. Front Yard will pay this quarterly dividend on January 28, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 21, 2020.

Ellington Financial (EFC) has declared a monthly dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on February 25, 2020 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2020.

