Daily Dividend Report: TGNA,SPG,MFNC,PBHC

TEGNA announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend increase of ten cents per share on an annual basis, approximately 36 percent above the prior dividend. The Board of Directors also declared that the first increased quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per share will be payable on July 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2021.

Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced a common stock dividend for the first quarter 2021. Simon's Board of Directors has declared a $1.30 per common share dividend, payable in cash, for the first quarter 2021. The dividend will be payable on April 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2021.

Mackinac Financial, the bank holding company for mBank, announced the approval of a cash dividend by its Board of Directors on March 30, 2021. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.14 per common share for the first quarter of 2021, payable April 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at April 13, 2021. The dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter's dividend.

Thomas W. Schneider, President/CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank, has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company's common and preferred stock, and a cash dividend of $0.07 per notional share for the issued warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending March 31st, 2021. The dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on April 15th, 2021 and will be paid on May 7th, 2021.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, today announced guidance on the April 2021 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock, which maintains the current monthly dividend rate of $0.10 per Common share. The dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on April 15th, 2021 and will be paid on April 29th, 2021.

