The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share. The dividend is payable December 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business November 16, 2022. The 4th quarter dividend will be the company's 221st consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

Graphic Packaging Holding announced today that its Board of Directors voted to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share of common stock, a 33% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.075. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

American Tower today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.47 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on October 26, 2022 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2022.

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.40 fourth-quarter 2022 dividend on the company's common stock, payable December 5, 2022, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on November 4, 2022. The fourth-quarter 2022 cash dividend will be the 336th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

CVS Health has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of fifty-five cents per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2022, to holders of record on October 21, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TGFT,GPK,AMT,PFE,CVS

