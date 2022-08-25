The Toronto-Dominion Bank announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending October 31, 2022, payable on and after October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2022.

CIBC (CM) declared a dividend of $0.83 per share on common shares for the quarter ending October 31, 2022 payable on October 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2022.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on September 29, 2022, to all shareholders of record on September 8, 2022.

Dollar General declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or before October 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 4, 2022.

Equifax (EFX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 6, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TD, CM, NVDA, DG, EFX

