Daily Dividend Report: T,AYI,ANDE,BFS,IMKTA

The board of directors of AT&T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 a share on the company's common shares. All dividends are payable on August 2, 2021, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on July 9, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 16, 2021.

The Andersons announces a third quarter 2021 cash dividend of 17.5 cents per share payable on July 22, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2021. This is The Andersons' 99th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

Saul Centers has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share on its common stock, to be paid on July 30, 2021, to holders of record on July 16, 2021. The common dividend represents a $0.02 per share, or 3.77%, increase over the amount paid in the previous quarter and the amount paid in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable July 15, 2021, to all shareholders of record on July 8, 2021.

