Daily Dividend Report: T, ABT, AMT, EIX, ORCL

AT&T's board of directors approved a 2% increase in the company's quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on Feb. 3, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 10, 2020. AT&T's quarterly dividend will increase from $0.51 per share to $0.52 per share.

Abbott (ABT) increased the company's quarterly common dividend to 36 cents per share - a 12.5% increase. The cash dividend is payable Feb. 14, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 15, 2020.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.01 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on January 14, 2020 to such stockholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2019.

Edison International (EIX) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.6375 per share, payable on Jan. 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2019.

Oracle declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2020, with a payment date of January 23, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.