Daily Dividend Report: SYY,MCD,NVDA,STLD,INT

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on July 24, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2020.

On May 21, 2020, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share of common stock payable on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.

NVIDIA today announced that it will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on June 26, 2020, to all shareholders of record on June 5, 2020.

Steel Dynamics today announced that the company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020, and is payable on or about July 10, 2020.

World Fuel Services announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on July 2, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 5, 2020.

