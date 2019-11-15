Daily Dividend Report: SYY, NKE, ROP, PEP, FDX

Sysco today announced that the board of directors has approved a 15 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.45 per share from the current $0.39 per share. The new dividend is payable on Jan. 24, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 3, 2020. "We are pleased to once again declare a dividend to be paid to our stockholders, something Sysco has done every quarter since our founding as a public company in 1970," said Tom Ben—, Sysco's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "As we celebrate our 50th anniversary this fiscal year and look to the future, the substantial increase in the dividend announced today reaffirms our confidence in the strategic direction of our business and Sysco's ongoing commitment to return value to its stockholders."

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share on the company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 11 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.22 per share. The dividend declared today is payable on January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 2, 2019.

Roper Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5125 per share, payable on January 23, 2020 to stockholders of record as of January 9, 2020. This represents an increase of 11% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2019, or an expected $0.20 increase on an annual basis ($0.05 on a quarterly basis). This is the twenty-seventh consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.955 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 3 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $3.82 per share from $3.71 per share, which began with the June 2019 payment. This dividend is payable on January 7, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2019. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2019 marked the company's 47th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share on FedEx Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable January 2, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2019.

