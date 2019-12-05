Daily Dividend Report: SYK, ECL, ARE, PHM, MSFT, DIS, VZ

Stryker (SYK) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share payable on January 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019, representing an increase of approximately 11% versus the prior year and the previous quarter.

Ecolab declared a 2% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.47 per common share, to be paid January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2019.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2019. The common stock dividend for the year ended December 31, 2019, of $4.00 per common share represents an increase of 27 cents, or 7 percent, over the year ended December 31, 2018.

PulteGroup (PHM) has voted to approve a 9% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.12 per common share. The increase is effective with the Company's next dividend which is payable January 3, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2019.

Microsoft declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. The dividend is payable March 12, 2020, to shareholders of record on Feb. 20, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 19, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) announced a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.88 per share, payable January 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2019.

Verizon Communications (VZ) declared a quarterly dividend of 61.50 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 3, 2020, to Verizon shareowners of record at the close of business on January 10, 2020.

