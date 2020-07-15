Daily Dividend Report: SWK,QCOM,NNN,PG,PCAR

Stanley Black & Decker announced today that its Board of Directors approved a $0.01 increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.70 per common share. This marks the 53rd consecutive annual dividend increase for the company. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per common share, payable on September 24, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2020.

The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share payable August 14, 2020 to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2020. The increase in the quarterly dividend marks the 31st consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 86 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 31 or more consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Procter & Gamble declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7907 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after August 17, 2020 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on July 24, 2020, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on July 24, 2020.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-two cents per share, payable on September 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2020.

