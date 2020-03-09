Daily Dividend Report: SUI,MDT,GNTX,ODC,EFC

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.79 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2020. The distribution is payable April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020.

The board of directors of Medtronic on Friday, March 6, 2020, approved the fiscal year 2020 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.54 per ordinary share, representing an 8 percent increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in June 2019. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 42 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2020.

Gentex, a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products, today reported that its Board of Directors recently authorized an increase of 4% to the quarterly cash dividend, raising it to $0.12 per share. The next dividend will be paid at the new quarterly cash dividend rate and will be payable on April 22, 2020 to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on April 10, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.1875 per share of the Company's Class B Stock at its meeting on March 4, 2020. The dividends declared will be payable on May 29, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020. The Company has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974 and has increased dividends annually for sixteen consecutive years.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on April 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

