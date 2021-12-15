Daily Dividend Report: STWD,FITB,FBHS,BEN,TOL

Starwood Property Trust, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2021.

Fifth Third Bancorp today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on January 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, an industry-leading home and security products company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2022. The increase in the quarterly dividend, from $0.26 to $0.28, represents the Board's continued confidence in the Company's long-term cash flow potential and its support of the Company's broader strategy for utilizing free cash flow to build shareholder value by investing in Fortune Brands' businesses, pursuing accretive acquisitions and returning cash to shareholders.

Franklin Resources, announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.29 per share payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on December 31, 2021. The quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share represents an approximately 4% increase over the dividends paid for the prior quarter and the same quarter last year. The Company has raised its dividend every year since 1981.

Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.17 per share will be paid on January 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on the close of business on January 7, 2022.

