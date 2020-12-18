Daily Dividend Report: STT,EOG,STXB,ALEX,UDR

State Street today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock, payable on January 19, 2021 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021.

The Board of Directors of EOG Resources has declared a dividend of $0.375 per share on EOG's Common Stock, payable January 29, 2021, to stockholders of record as of January 15, 2021. The indicated annual rate is $1.50.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, today announced that on December 17, 2020 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.09 per share of the Company's common stock, an increase of 29% from its initial dividend declared last quarter. The dividend is payable on January 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Alexander & Baldwin approved a fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 28, 2020. Chris Benjamin, A&B president & chief executive officer stated: "We are pleased to reinstate our quarterly dividend starting in the fourth quarter 2020. This decision reflects our Board's confidence in our high-quality portfolio, including improving collections and occupancy, as well as the health of the economy in Hawai'i and prospects for continued improvement in 2021."

UDR, a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020 in the amount of $0.36 per share, payable in cash, on February 1, 2021 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of January 11, 2021. The February 1, 2021 dividend will be the 193rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

