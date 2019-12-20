Daily Dividend Report: STT, LW, APA, MOS, EQR

State Street today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock, payable on Thursday, January 16, 2020 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Lamb Weston Holdings, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the quarterly dividend. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share of Lamb Weston common stock, an approximately 15 percent increase from $0.20 per share in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on Feb. 28, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 31, 2020.

The board of directors of Apache has declared the regular cash dividend on the company's common shares. The dividend on common shares is payable Feb. 21, 2020, to stockholders of record on Jan. 22, 2020, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.

The Mosaic Company announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2020.

Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.5675 per share will be paid on January 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2020.

