Daily Dividend Report: SRE,FDX,WDFC,ELS,MGP

Sempra Energy today announced that its board of directors has declared a $1.10 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable July 15, 2021, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2021.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock, a $0.10 per share increase over the previous dividend payment. The dividend is payable July 12, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2021.

WD-40 Company today announced that its board of directors declared on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share, payable Friday, July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Friday, July 16, 2021.

On June 14, 2021, the Board of Directors of Equity LifeStyle Properties, declared a second quarter 2021 dividend of $0.3625 per common share, representing, on an annualized basis, a dividend of $1.45 per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 9, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2021.

MGM Growth Properties today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.515 per Class A common share for the second quarter. On an annualized basis, the dividend of $2.06 represents an increase of $0.08 per share. This is the 13th dividend increase since MGP's initial public offering in April 2016. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.