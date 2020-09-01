Daily Dividend Report: SRE,ARE,AMAT,KIM,SRC

Sempra Energy today announced that its board of directors has declared a $1.045 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable Oct. 15, 2020, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 25, 2020.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per common share for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending September 30, 2020, of $4.18 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 6 percent, over the 12 months ended September 30, 2019.

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 19, 2020. The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied's capital allocation strategy. In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, Applied returned $402 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $1.3 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

Kimco Realty, one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on September 24, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 10, 2020. Through the second quarter of 2020, Kimco had paid cash dividends totaling $0.56 per share on its common shares in 2020. The company subsequently suspended its dividend on common shares due to the economic uncertainties related to COVID-19, with the intention of reinstating it at some point during 2020 to maintain compliance with REIT taxable income distribution requirements.

Spirit Realty Capital announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on August 25, 2020 of $0.625 per common share, representing an annualized rate of $2.50 per common share. Stockholders of record as of Wednesday, September 30, 2020 will receive the cash dividend on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.