Daily Dividend Report: SRE, HES, GL, PHM

Sempra (SRE) has declared a $1.145 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable Oct. 15, 2022, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 23, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Hess Corporation (HES) declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on September 30, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on September 19, 2022.

Globe Life (GL) has declared a quarterly dividend of $.2075 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on October 7, 2022. The dividend will be paid on November 1, 2022.

PulteGroup (PHM) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share payable October 4, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 22, 2022.

