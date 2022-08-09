Daily Dividend Report: SRC,LEG,PGR,SGC,ALSN

Spirit Realty Capital, a net-lease real estate investment trust that invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate, announced today that its Board of Directors declared an increase in the Company's quarterly common stock cash dividend on August 8, 2022 from $0.638 per share to $0.663 per share, an increase of 3.9%, representing a new annualized rate of $2.652 per share. Stockholders of record as of Friday, September 30, 2022 will receive the cash dividend on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.44 per share for the third quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 4.8% versus the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.

On August 5, 2022, the Board of Directors of Progressive declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of October 6, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable September 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 19, 2022.

Allison Transmission Holdings today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock for the third quarter of 2022. Payment will be made on August 31, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2022.

