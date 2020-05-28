Daily Dividend Report: SRC,CM,TD,COLD,SPTN

Spirit Realty Capital, a net-lease real estate investment trust that invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on May 22, 2020 of $0.625 per common share, representing an annualized rate of $2.50 per common share. Stockholders of record as of Tuesday, June 30, 2020 will receive the cash dividend on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

CIBC announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.46 per share on common shares for the quarter ending July 31, 2020 payable on July 28, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 29, 2020.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank today announced that a dividend in an amount of seventy-nine cents per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending July 31, 2020, payable on and after July 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2020.

Americold Realty Trust, the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.21 per share for the second quarter of 2020, payable to holders of the Company's common shares. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020.

SpartanNash today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1925 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 12, 2020. As of May 26, 2020, there were 35,682,308 common shares outstanding.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.