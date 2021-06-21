Daily Dividend Report: SPG,MA,GE,SGA,LEN,LEN.B

Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced a 7.7% increase in its common stock dividend for the second quarter 2021. Simon's Board of Directors has declared a $1.40 per common share dividend, payable in cash, for the second quarter 2021. The dividend will be payable on July 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2021.

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 44 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on August 9, 2021 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of July 9, 2021.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2021. The ex-dividend date is June 25, 2021.

Saga Communications today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be paid on July 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021. The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with the quarterly dividend will be approximately $960 thousand. The quarterly cash dividend will be funded by cash on the Company's balance sheet. Including this dividend, the Company will have paid over $72 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012.

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on July 19, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2021.

