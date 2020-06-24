Daily Dividend Report: SPGI,MKC,TGLS

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend of $0.67 is payable on September 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 26, 2020. The annualized dividend rate is $2.68 per share. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 47 years.

The Board of Directors of McCormick today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share on its common stocks, payable July 20, 2020 to shareholders of record July 6, 2020. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $2.48 per share represents an increase of 9% over the annual dividend of $2.28 per share paid in fiscal year 2019. This is the 96th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

Tecnoglass, a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0275 per share, or $0.11 per share on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 8, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.