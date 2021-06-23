Daily Dividend Report: SPGI,FCX,QADA,QADB,WMC

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend of $0.77 is payable on September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 26, 2021. The annualized dividend rate is $3.08 per share. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 48 years.

Freeport-McMoRan announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share on FCX's common stock payable on August 2, 2021, to stockholders of record as of July 15, 2021. As previously reported on February 2, 2021, the Board adopted a financial policy for the allocation of cash flows aligned with FCX's strategic objectives of maintaining a strong balance sheet, increasing cash returns to shareholders and advancing opportunities for future growth.

QAD, a leading provider of enterprise business software and services for global manufacturers, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.072 per share of Class A common stock and $0.06 per share of Class B common stock payable on July 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 6, 2021. Continuing quarterly dividends are subject to the approval of QAD's Board of Directors whose decision will consider factors such as the continued profitability and liquidity requirements of the company.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share for the second quarter of 2021. Today's dividend is payable on July 26, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of July 02, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.