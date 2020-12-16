Daily Dividend Report: SPG,FE,ZBH,BXP,MAS

Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced a common stock dividend for the fourth quarter 2020. Simon's Board of Directors has declared a $1.30 per common share dividend, payable in cash, for the fourth quarter 2020. The dividend will be payable on January 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 24, 2020.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2021. FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2020. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 28, 2020.

Boston Properties, the largest publicly-traded owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 payable on January 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.14 per common share, payable on February 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 8, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.