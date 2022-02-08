Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The Company paid its fourth quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $1.65 per share on December 31, 2021, a 26.9% increase year-over-year and 10.0% increase sequentially. Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.65 on February 7, 2022, for the first quarter of 2022. This is a 26.9% increase year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2022.

Dupot today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter dividend of $0.33 per share on its outstanding common stock, representing a 10 percent increase to its regular quarterly dividend, payable March 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

Yum! Brands Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed March 11, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2022.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable March 8, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 23, 2022.

The Masco Board if Directors declares a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, a 19 percent increase, payable on March 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 25, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SPG,DD,YUM,L,MAS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.