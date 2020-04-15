Daily Dividend Report: SON,AES,NBL,NNN,EPR

The Board of Directors of Sonoco today declared a $.43 per share quarterly common stock dividend. The dividend will be paid on June 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2020. According to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, this is the 380th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Sonoco has one of the longest records of paying dividends to shareholders in the packaging sector, and the Company has raised dividends for 37 consecutive years, including an increase paid in the first quarter of 2020. Based on the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on April 14, 2020, the Company's dividend payment provides a 3.4 percent yield, which is 60 percent higher than dividends paid by the S&P 500 Index.

The Board of Directors of AES declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1433 per share payable on May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2020.

Noble Energy's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per common share payable on May 26, 2020, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2020. At the annualized rate of $0.08 per share, the reduction is anticipated to preserve approximately $195 million in annualized cash flow. The Board of Directors will continue to review the dividend quarterly in context of market conditions.

The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 51.5 cents per share payable May 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record on April 30, 2020. National Retail Properties has increased its annual dividend paid every year for 30 consecutive years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 86 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 30 or more consecutive years.

EPR Properties today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.3825 per common share is payable May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2020. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $4.59 per common share.

