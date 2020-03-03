Daily Dividend Report: SNV,IFF,BMY,CBRL,ETM

The Board of Directors of Synovus Financial has declared the following quarterly dividends. $0.33 per share on the company's common stock, payable on April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 19, 2020.

IFF, a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of its common stock, payable on April 6, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 26, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Bristol-Myers Squibb today declared a quarterly dividend of forty-five cents per share on the $.10 par value Common Stock of the corporation. The next quarterly dividend will be payable on May 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2020.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend to common shareholders of $1.30 per share, payable on May 5, 2020, to shareholders of record on April 17, 2020.

Entercom Communications announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Company's stock of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.