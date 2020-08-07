Daily Dividend Report: SLF,KLAC,NKE,ECL,TSN

The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial today announced that a dividend of $0.55 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2020. This is the same amount as paid in the previous quarter.

KLA Corporation announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share on its common stock, payable on Sept. 1, 2020 to KLA shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 17, 2020.

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share on the company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 31, 2020.

The board of directors of Ecolab Inc. today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, to be paid October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020. Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 83 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, at a meeting on August 6, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on Class A common stock and $0.378 per share on Class B common stock, payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

