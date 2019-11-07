Daily Dividend Report: SLF, CNQ, KLAC, OXY, ADM

The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial today announced an increase of 5% or 2.5 cents per share to the dividend to be paid on the Company's common shares, rising to $0.55 per common share, payable December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2019.

Canadian Natural Resources announces its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.375 per common share. The dividend will be payable January 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2019.

KLA Corporation announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per share on its common stock, payable on Dec. 3, 2019 to KLA shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 18, 2019.

Occidental Petroleum said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share on common stock payable on January 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of December 10, 2019. Occidental has paid quarterly dividends continuously since 1975 and has increased its dividend each year since 2002. The current annual rate is $3.16 per share.

Archer Daniels Midland's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 35.0 cents per share on the company's common stock payable on Dec. 12, 2019, to shareholders of record on Nov. 21, 2019. This is ADM's 352nd consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 88 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Sept. 30, 2019, there were 556,671,790 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

