Daily Dividend Report: SLB,GPP,CDR,ED,CAG

On April 16, 2020, Schlumberger's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on July 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 3, 2020.

Green Plains Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner reduced the quarterly cash distribution by 75% to $0.12 per unit on all of its outstanding common units, or $0.48 per unit on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2020. This reduction will free up approximately $33.8 million annually, which the company intends to use to reduce debt. The distribution is payable on May 8, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2020.

Cedar Realty Trust announced today that its Board of Directors has formally approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Company's Common Stock, payable on May 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2020.

Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of 76.5 cents a share on its common stock, payable June 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of May 13, 2020.

Conagra Brands today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.2125 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on June 3, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.