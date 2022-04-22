On April 21, 2022, Schlumberger's Board of Directors approved a 40% increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.125 per share of outstanding common stock to $0.175 per share, beginning with the dividend payable on July 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on June 1, 2022.

DuPont today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter dividend of thirty-three cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company payable on June 15, 2022, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on May 31, 2022.

Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of 79 cents a share on its common stock, payable June 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 18, 2022.

FIS, a global leader in financial services technology, announced today a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record as of close of business on June 10, 2022.

Directors of IDACORP today declared a common stock dividend of $0.75 per share, payable May 31, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SLB,DD,ED,FIS,IDA

