Daily Dividend Report: SKT,CMC,HPK,WDFC,AGNC

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the annual dividend on its common shares from $0.80 per share to $0.88 per share. Simultaneously, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on November 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record on October 31, 2022.

Today, October 11, 2022, the board of directors of Commercial Metals declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of CMC common stock, an increase of $0.02, or 14%, from the dividend paid in July 2022. CMC's 232nd consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on November 10, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 27, 2022.

HighPeak Energy today announced that, on October 10, 2022, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid November 23, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2022.

WD-40 today announced that its board of directors declared on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, payable October 31, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for October 2022. The dividend is payable on November 9, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of October 31, 2022.

