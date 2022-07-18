The J.M. Smucker today announced its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.99 to $1.02 per common share, an increase of three percent. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, August 12, 2022. The Company remains committed to returning value to shareholders, as this represents the 21st consecutive year of dividend growth.

FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 53 cents per share, payable on October 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

Effective July 15, 2022, the Unum Group Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock to be paid August 19, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 29, 2022.

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on August 12, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 29, 2022.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4275 per share payable on August 15, 2022, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on July 29, 2022. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 307 consecutive quarters since 1946.

The Board of Directors of AES declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1580 per share payable on August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SJM,FMC,UNM,COKE,LNT,AES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.