Daily Dividend Report: SJI,MKC,UFCS,DCI,UGI

SJI announced today that its board of directors voted to increase the company's regular quarterly dividend from $0.2950 per share to $0.3025 per share. The new annualized dividend of $1.21 represents an increase of 2.54 percent per share over the previous level. With this announcement, SJI has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. The dividend is payable December 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of December 9, 2020. This is SJI's 69th consecutive year of paying dividends, reflecting the company's commitment to a consistent, sustainable dividend.

The Board of Directors of McCormick today declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.62 to $0.68 per share on its common stocks, which will be paid on a split-adjusted basis of $0.34 per share to reflect the 2-for-1 stock split that is effective December 1, 2020. The dividend is payable January 11, 2021 to shareholders of record December 31, 2020. This marks the 35th consecutive year that the Company has increased its quarterly dividend. At $0.68, the quarterly dividend is double the amount paid in 2013. Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President & CEO, said "Our overarching focus on long-term sustainable growth is relentless. We are confident our strategies will continue to drive McCormick forward and further build shareholder value. We remain committed to our long history of returning cash to shareholders and I am pleased to announce another dividend increase." McCormick has paid dividends each year since 1925.

Today, the Board of Directors of United Fire Group, declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. This dividend will be payable December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 4, 2020. UFG has a long history of paying quarterly dividends, with the quarterly cash dividend declared today marking the 211th consecutive quarterly dividend paid, dating back to March 1968. UFG's corporate strategy is focused on growth that diversifies the effects of individual underwriting perils, and the new dividend level supports these strategic capital requirements.

Donaldson Company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable December 22, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 7, 2020. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 65 years, and Donaldson was added to the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index in January 2016 after 20 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.

The Board of Directors of UGI has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable January 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020. UGI has paid common dividends for 136 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 33 years.

