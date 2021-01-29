Daily Dividend Report: SIRI,LMT,MCK,CE,PII

SiriusXM today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.014641 per share of common stock, payable in cash on February 26, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2021.

Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2021 dividend of $2.60 per share. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors of McKesson yesterday declared a regular dividend of 42 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 2, 2021.

Celanese, a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that its board of directors has approved a 10 percent increase in the company's quarterly common stock cash dividend. The dividend increase from $0.62 to $0.68 per share of common stock on a quarterly basis and from $2.48 to $2.72 per share of common stock on an annual basis. The new dividend rate will be effective immediately. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share on its common stock, payable on February 23, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 9, 2021.

Polaris announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 2% percent increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the payout to $0.63 per share. This increase represents the 26th consecutive year of Polaris increasing its dividend effective with the 2021 first quarter dividend. The first quarter dividend will be payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

