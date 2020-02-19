Daily Dividend Report: SHW,ADI,WM,LEG,NAVI

The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.34 per common share, an increase of 18.6% over the $1.13 paid in the same quarter in 2019, payable on March 13, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2020. This increase follows 41 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Analog Devices, today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.54 per outstanding share of common stock to $0.62, which is the equivalent of $2.48 annually. The new dividend represents an increase of 15% and marks the Company's 17th increase in the last 16 years. ADI has paid a dividend for 65 consecutive quarters, totaling $6.1 billion of cash returned to shareholders through dividends.

Waste Management today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.545 per share payable March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.40 per share for the first quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 5.3% versus the first quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020

Navient, a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2020 first quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock. The first quarter 2020 dividend will be paid on March 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2020.

